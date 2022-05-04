MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Price Target Cut to $23.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

MD stock opened at $18.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 5,380.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,246.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

