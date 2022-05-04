Citigroup Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $53.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.
Shares of LUV stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.90. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 665,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
