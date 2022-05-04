Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) PT Raised to $203.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s current price.

HON has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $197.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average of $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,801,122,000 after purchasing an additional 186,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.