Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 55.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 120,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

