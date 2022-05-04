Brokers Issue Forecasts for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYH. Citigroup lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $7.06 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $950.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.