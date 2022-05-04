NOW (DNOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect NOW to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOW stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. NOW has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 220.84 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 121.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 80,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 66,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

