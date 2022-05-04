Cambium Networks (CMBM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cambium Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Cambium Networks has a fifty-two week low of $14.81 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $439.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 536.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 15.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

