Guardant Health (GH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Guardant Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guardant Health to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $151.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.72.

GH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

