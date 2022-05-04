FY2022 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TFI International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.52. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFII. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

TFI International stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.79. TFI International has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

