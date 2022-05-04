FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.00.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$57.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.02 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$41.05 and a 12 month high of C$59.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

