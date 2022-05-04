Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $405.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 796.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 305.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. It offers single-cell resolution with spatial context that provides a wealth of information to visualize tissue organization and disease pathology on a molecular level to understand disease progression and treatment response.

