Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Issued By KeyCorp

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Clearwater Paper in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $542.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clearwater Paper news, CFO Michael John Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $28,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $126,794.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

