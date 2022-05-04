Alleghany (Y) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Alleghany last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Alleghany stock opened at $838.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $776.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.37. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Y. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

