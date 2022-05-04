Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 151.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 103.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 767,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

