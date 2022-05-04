Brokers Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.50.

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

