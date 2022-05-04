FY2022 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Issued By Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in TC Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 105,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 177,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

