Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cadence Bank in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

