FY2022 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MercadoLibre in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will earn $8.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.72. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2023 earnings at $15.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

MELI opened at $996.64 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,094.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,197.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 100 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $17,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

