Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PetMed Express, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PetMed Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PETS. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetMed Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The company has a market cap of $454.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PetMed Express by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

