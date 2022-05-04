GasLog Partners LP Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:GLOP)

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GasLog Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of GLOP opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $287.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

