U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.25-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $3.250-$3.350 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of USPH opened at $101.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.23. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $314,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.