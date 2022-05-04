Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.51. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $111.05.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Ashland Global had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 16.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

