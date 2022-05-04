Construction Partners (ROAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Construction Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

ROAD opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 197,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners (Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.