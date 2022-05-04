Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.78) Per Share

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
NASDAQ VKTX opened at $2.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 430,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 326,954 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 146,442 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viking Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
