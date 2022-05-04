Origin Agritech (SEED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SEED opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29. Origin Agritech has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $14.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Origin Agritech by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

