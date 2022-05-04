Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.17.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $54.08 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

About TC Energy (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.