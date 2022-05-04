Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

TTWO opened at $121.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $117.84 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.