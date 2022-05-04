Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.350-$-0.300 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AAOI stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

