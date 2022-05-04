Credit Suisse Group Increases Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $190.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

CVX opened at $162.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.96. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

