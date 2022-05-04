Robert W. Baird Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $110.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $83.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after acquiring an additional 82,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.