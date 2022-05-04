B. Riley Increases Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $34.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

BTU opened at $21.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock worth $507,367. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after buying an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 332.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $150,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

