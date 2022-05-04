Truist Financial Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $181.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $186.00 to $181.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.09.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $162.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $174.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock valued at $51,995,290. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.