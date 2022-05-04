Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 148,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.