Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.
Shares of EMN opened at $104.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
