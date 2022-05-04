Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $155.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $155.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $104.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

