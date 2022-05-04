Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Manhattan Associates, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

MANH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

MANH stock opened at $128.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.64. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

