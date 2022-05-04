Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $61.91 on Monday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

