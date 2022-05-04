Barclays Increases Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $52.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of HP stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 197,249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,305 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

