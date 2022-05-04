Barclays Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $120.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $104.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

