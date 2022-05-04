Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Raised to $80.00 at Guggenheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

NYSE:BMY opened at $75.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,962,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

