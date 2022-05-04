Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issued By KeyCorp

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the network technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.15.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $173.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. F5 has a 52 week low of $166.02 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of F5 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of F5 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,023,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total value of $50,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,164. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

