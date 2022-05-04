Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $29.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Peabody Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

BTU opened at $21.53 on Monday. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $33.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $27,928.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,680.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,936 shares of company stock valued at $507,367. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the third quarter valued at about $740,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 75,477 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

