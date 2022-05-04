Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. However, Green Dot continues to witness increasing operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development. This might weigh on the company's bottom line. The company has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of Green Dot have declined in the past year.”

GDOT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $27.10 on Monday. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 56.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the third quarter worth $364,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

