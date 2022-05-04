Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bretten Gordon Von acquired 13,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 313,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coty by 413.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 182,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Coty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

