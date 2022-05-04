Citigroup Lowers Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $750.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.72% from the company’s current price.

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $576.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $500.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $562.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $488.17 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

