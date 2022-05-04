Head to Head Contrast: Mentor Capital (MNTR) and The Competition

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mentor Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mentor Capital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mentor Capital $6.01 million -$270,000.00 -3.00 Mentor Capital Competitors $140.73 million $117.45 million 5.18

Mentor Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital. Mentor Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.09, indicating that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mentor Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mentor Capital -4.54% -13.51% -5.86% Mentor Capital Competitors -32.74% -18.81% -8.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mentor Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mentor Capital Competitors 271 992 867 17 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.62%. Given Mentor Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mentor Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mentor Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

