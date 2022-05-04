Analyzing Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) & SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.38 -$483.94 million N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 3.27 $265.76 million $8.15 15.26

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies N/A -11.43% -5.70% Walker & Dunlop 21.17% 18.81% 5.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SoFi Technologies and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 6 7 0 2.54 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 148.20%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus target price of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

