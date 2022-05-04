Head-To-Head Contrast: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia N/A N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 275.72% 236.02%

37.1% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exscientia and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million 35.05 -$67.70 million N/A N/A Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 16.13 $98.09 million ($0.48) -0.92

Idera Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Exscientia and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.36%. Given Exscientia’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Exscientia beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exscientia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Meyers Squibb. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

