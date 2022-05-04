Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $63.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MEOH has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $58.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $52.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,747,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

