Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Strategic Education’s stock declined recently, thanks to tepid results for first-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and declined on a year-over-year basis. The downside was caused by lower contributions from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Student enrollment declined 12.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The adjusted operating margin contracted 1,060 basis points year over year. Adjusted EBITDA also declined 45.6% from the year-ago period’s levels. Nevertheless, the company continues to focus on investing in opportunities within its diversified portfolio for 2022. Its competency-based learning model and direct assessment capabilities bode well. Also, its commitment to driving shareholders’ value is commendable.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of STRA opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.78%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.24 per share, with a total value of $783,180.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,837,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $221,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,811 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,947,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,672,000 after buying an additional 426,776 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 100,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 833,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,235,000 after buying an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

