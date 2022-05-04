Contrasting Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) & Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and Silvergate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvergate Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89

Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $206.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.67%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Silvergate Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $68.13 million 2.89 $21.30 million $2.44 9.43 Silvergate Capital $175.65 million 22.52 $78.53 million $3.13 39.97

Silvergate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank. Santa Cruz County Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 30.64% N/A N/A Silvergate Capital 45.57% 7.87% 0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Silvergate Capital beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Cruz County Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, and farm services agency loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate and municipal, government guarantee, installment, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and card services. In addition, the company provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as bill payment and cash management services. It operates through eight full-service offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two ATMs and night depository kiosks. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

